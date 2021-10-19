iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lessened by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

