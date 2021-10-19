Resource Planning Group Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.