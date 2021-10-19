Rinet Co LLC Acquires New Position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Rinet Co LLC owned about 0.35% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKIE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 178.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $14,071,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $76.43.

