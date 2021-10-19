iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $97,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

IWF stock opened at $287.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.07 and a 200 day moving average of $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

