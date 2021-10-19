RSM US Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

