iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

