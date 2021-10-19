RSM US Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

