RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.