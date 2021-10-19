Prudential PLC Acquires 20,400 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $40,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,724,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $107.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

