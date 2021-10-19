New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612,414 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.25% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $34,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

