Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 726,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Zoetis by 12.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

ZTS stock opened at $204.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

