Prudential PLC Sells 535,250 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after buying an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 268.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MasTec by 409.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 595.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,770 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

