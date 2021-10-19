Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 70.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANZUU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

ANZUU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

