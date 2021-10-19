Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,109 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in D8 were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in D8 during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D8 during the second quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in D8 by 144.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D8 during the second quarter worth $150,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla acquired 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DEH opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. D8 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

D8 Company Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

