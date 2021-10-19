Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 900,496 Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 537.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,496 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Capital worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

