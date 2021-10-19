Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $65.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after buying an additional 163,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

