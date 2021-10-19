Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 12.86% of Goal Acquisitions worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $252,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCK opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

