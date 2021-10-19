Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 748,800 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 748,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

FORE opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

