Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 895,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,656,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $16,626,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 158.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,163,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 713,280 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,982,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,498,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,453,000.

JOFF stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

