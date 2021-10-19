500 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

CRSP opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

