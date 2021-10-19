Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,140 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after buying an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after buying an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SJI opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.