Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,535 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.63% of Principal Financial Group worth $275,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,970,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,095,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of PFG opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

