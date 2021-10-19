Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,293,000 after buying an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.