Shay Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

Shares of CAT opened at $198.18 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

