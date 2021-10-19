Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 374,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. MoneyGram International accounts for 0.4% of Shay Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.41% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $701.85 million, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

