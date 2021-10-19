Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 268 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

NYSE TX opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

