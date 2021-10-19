Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,689 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaos by 218.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Danaos by 143.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaos by 6.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. The company had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

