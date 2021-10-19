Lambda Trading Up 12.6% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $18.34 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00041834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00195420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00090275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,649,549 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

