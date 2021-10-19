Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,001 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MET opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

