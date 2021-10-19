Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

