Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,763,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

