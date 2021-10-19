Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $58.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

