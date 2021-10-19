Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xylem were worth $190,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 33.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,553 shares of company stock worth $10,022,479. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

