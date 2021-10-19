RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 67,580 X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 22.53% of X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ACSG opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.