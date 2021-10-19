RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,944,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $4,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

