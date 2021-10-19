Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $15,686,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,876,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,790,284 shares of company stock worth $108,634,890. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.