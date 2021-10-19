RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $947,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 197,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 279,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 51,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 173,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

