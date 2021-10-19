Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $218.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%.
Winmark Company Profile
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.
