Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $218.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after buying an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Winmark by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Winmark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

