FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

FBK stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

Get FB Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.