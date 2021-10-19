Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,797. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.