Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,797. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
