Poehling Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

JPM stock opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $500.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average of $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

