Poehling Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,486 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

