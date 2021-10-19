Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.