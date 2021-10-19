iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises about 3.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $365,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 129,185 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 486,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 83,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.