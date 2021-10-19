Poehling Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 390,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 233,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $801,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,259. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

