Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $659,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.