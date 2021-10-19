Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATBPF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Antibe Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

