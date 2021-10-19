Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 29th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETJ stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

