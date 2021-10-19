IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $213.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

