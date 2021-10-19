Willis Investment Counsel Takes $377,000 Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.